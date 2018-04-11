The proposed critical habitat will be 'for the endemic and threatened species of flying foxes and marine turtles' in the world-famous Boracay, says DENR

Published 10:15 AM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is holding a meeting Wednesday, April 11, to study the proposal to establish certain areas in Boracay "as critical habitat."

The proposed critical habitat will be "for the endemic and threatened species of flying foxes and marine turtles," the DENR said in a media advisory.

The DENR organized this meeting through its Biodiversity Management Bureau.

The DENR said its expected participants include representatives from San Miguel Corporation, Seven Seas Water Park and Resort, Crimson Resort and Spa/Filinvest, Costa Vista/Vistaland, Shangri-La resorts, and a group of divers.

The proposed critical habitat comes after President Rodrigo Duterte closed Boracay to tourists for 6 months, starting April 26.

While admitting he has no master plan for the island, Duterte said he wants to open Boracay to land reform. He stressed that Boracay is classified as agricultural and forest land, a claim backed by a presidential proclamation issued in 2006.

Experts have criticized Duterte's intentions for closing Boracay to tourists.

In a Thought Leaders piece for Rappler, economist JC Punongbayan pointed out, for one, "If Duterte were really concerned about congestion and excessive commercial activity in Boracay, why did he just allow the construction of a new megacasino and megahotel there?" (READ: LIST: Planned developments in Boracay)

Duterte on Monday, April 9, denied knowing about this planned casino in Boracay. A photo released by Malacañang in December 2017, however, showed him meeting with officials of the Chinese company behind the planned casino. – Paterno Esmaquel II/Rappler.com