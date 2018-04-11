'Former President Aquino is responsible because he caused the purchase of Dengvaxia,' Senate blue ribbon committee chair Richard Gordon says as he released his draft report on the dengue vaccine controversy

Published 11:49 AM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Benigno Aquino III and his former Cabinet officials should be held criminally liable for the dengue vaccine controversy.

Senate blue ribbon committee chair Richard Gordon released his draft report during a press conference on Wednesday, April 11, saying Aquino, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, and former Health Secretary Janette Garin are the "primary conspirators."

"Former President Aquino is responsible because he caused the purchase of Dengvaxia and in the process caused irreversible damage, possibly death, to children, [and] anxiety, sleepless nights, unnecessary expense on the part of the parents and guardians," he said.

The Senate and the House of Representatives conducted investigations into the school-based dengue immunization program after Sanofi Pasteur issued an advisory in November 2017 that Dengvaxia could cause more severe cases of dengue if administered to a person who had not been previously infected by the virus.

The Department of Health has since suspended the program, and tapped experts from the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital to validate alleged deaths due to Dengvaxia. According to the experts, 3 out of the 14 cases showed indications that the deaths were related to dengue despite them getting the vaccine, but said further tests had to be conducted.

The Public Attorney's Office is also exhuming bodies and conducting forensic examinations of other vaccinated children, but its findings have been questioned by both public health experts and lawmakers. – Rappler.com