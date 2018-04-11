An exchange of letters on broadcasting equipment and on an agri-tech center also takes place during President Rodrigo Duterte's visit to Boao, China

Published 12:40 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine and Chinese governments signed 5 documents on employment for Filipinos teaching English, a possible Davao City expressway, an agri-tech center, and use of broadcasting equipment, during President Rodrigo Duterte's recent visit to China.

The documents – a mix of memoranda of understanding and letters – were signed by government officials on Tuesday, April 10, in the presence of Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The signed documents are:

Memorandum of Understanding on the Employment of Filipino Teachers of English Language in China (between the Department of Labor and Employment and Chinese embassy in the Philippines)

Exchange of Letters for the Pre-Feasibility Study of the Proposed Davao City Expressway Project (between the Department of Public Works and Highways and Chinese Ministry of Commerce)

Exchange of Letters for Broadcasting Equipment (between the Presidential Communications Operations Office and Chinese Ministry of Commerce)

Exchange of Letters on the Phase III of the Technical Cooperation Project for the Filipino-Sino Center for Agricultural Technology (between the Department of Finance and Chinese Ministry of Commerce)

Exchange of Letters on Economic and Technical Cooperation (between the Department of Finance and Chinese Ministry of Commerce)

Duterte was in China to attend the Boao Forum for Asia, his 3rd visit to the country as president. His next stop is Hong Kong, where he will meet with the Filipino community.

During Duterte's visit to China, 10 Chinese companies expressed interest in investing in the Philippines.

Xi will also visit the Philippines in November, according to Malacañang. (READ: Duterte: 'I need China') – Rappler.com