'[He] has always demonstrated his readiness to answer questions about his decisions as president. He will continue to face whatever additional complaints are filed in connection with this matter,' says the camp of former president Benigno Aquino III

Published 12:54 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of former president Benigno Aquino III on Wednesday, April 11 assured the public that he will continue to face complaints against him over the Dengvaxia issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senate blue ribbon committee chair Richard Gordon released his draft report recommending criminal charges against Aquino, former budget secretary Florencio Abad, and former health secretary Janette Garin.

Abigail Valte, Aquino's spokesperson, said Aquino's "consistent participation in legislative investigations and other venues" shows he will face allegations against him.

"Former president Aquino has always demonstrated his readiness to answer questions about his decisions as president. He will continue to face whatever additional complaints are filed in connection with this matter," Valte said in a text message.

Aquino appeared before the Senate and House investigations and defended his move to purchase the dengue vaccine for P3.5 billion, as well as the apparent rush in the procurement.

According to Gordon, Aquino's "greatest sin and transgression was to put the lives of Filipino children in grave peril. He simply did not care. Manhid siya at walang malasakit (He's insensitive and lacks compassion)."

Gordon's draft report recommended that Aquino be charged with violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Gordon said Aquino's two meetings with vaccine manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur on November 9, 2014 and December 1, 2015 violated RA 6713.

Aquino has since denied corruption insinuations. – Rappler.com