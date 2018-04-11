This will help voters to be discerning in their choice of candidates, says Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the Department of the Interior and Local Government

Published 1:55 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to compel barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections candidates to publish their resumés or curriculum vitae.

DILG spokesperson Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya made the call on during a joint press conference with the Comelec and the National Youth Commission at the DILG headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, April 11.

"We will also be urging the Commission on Elections through an official letter for them to require in the forthcoming elections the submission of a biodata or a resume," Malaya said.

Why does this matter? According to Malaya, publishing the candidates' track records will help voters to be discerning in their choice of candidates. (READ: Pushing for transparency, keeping public officials in check)

"We think that this requirement would enable the public to determine if this person is even able to read and write, among other things," Malaya explained.

The call, he said, is in line with the DILG's wish for voters to only elect only "matino, mahusay, at maaasahang (decent, competent, and reliable) officials.

No format or required details: The DILG said it would allow the candidates to decide what to include in their resumes.

"The position of the DILG is we are not going to set a format on what is the biodata or what is the contents of the said biodata or curriculum vitae. In our opinion, we will simply require them to submit, in whatever form or manner, a resume of what they would like to disclose to the public," Malaya said.

It is unclear whether the DILG or the Comelec will fact-check the candidates' resumes or if they even have the time and resources to do so.

The barangay and SK elections will finally push through on May 14, after repeated suspensions and last-minute efforts for another cancellation. – Rappler.com