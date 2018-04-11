The Duterte presidential campaign's chief social media strategist claims the Cambridge Analytica CEO "influenced" his work

Published 4:24 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Juan Gabriel "Pompee" La Viña, the person responsible for crafting President Rodrigo Duterte's social media strategy for his 2016 presidential campaign.

After photos surfaced of suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix with Duterte's campaign insiders, La Viña said he remembers Nix's talk on new techniques in election campaigns during a Manila visit, but denies working with Cambridge Analytica's parent company, Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL).

La Viña was one of those pictured with Nix when the latter visited the country in 2015 for "research."

During Nix's visit, he also delivered a talk about new techniques in election campaigns. At that time, Nix was the director (and still is) of SCL.

La Viña said that was the only time he ever spoke to Nix, but added that the Cambridge Analytica CEO "influenced" his work.

