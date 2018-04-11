Vietnamese Ambassador Ly Quoc Tuan hands over the rice donation to Social Welfare Undersecretary Luzviminda Ilagan in Dalipuga, Iligan City

Published 3:50 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vietnam has donated 200 metric tons of rice to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi through the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Vietnamese Ambassador Ly Quoc Tuan handed over the donation to DSWD Undersecretary Luzviminda Ilagan in Dalipuga, Iligan City on April 5.

In a statement sent to reporters on Wednesday, April 11, DSWD OIC Secretary Emmanuel Leyco thanked Vietnam for the donation.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Vietnam for helping us to continuously respond to the basic needs of the displaced residents of Marawi. This rice donation will help us ensure food security for the IDPs, which our field offices in Northern Mindanao and Soccsksargen continue to serve," Leyco said.

Some 8,000 rice sacks weighing 25 kilos each are stored in the DSWD warehouse in Iligan City.

The donated rice will be turned over to the local government of Marawi for distribution to returning IDPs in the city.

In January, Japan donated 225 metric tons of rice to Marawi IDPs, and in the same month, Russia provided food items to the evacuees as well. – Rappler.com