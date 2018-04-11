Starting mid-2017, Grab has been charging its riders an extra P2 per minute per ride. But the LTFRB says a December 2016 order was the last approved by the board

Published 7:50 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Amid allegations of charging illegal fares, Grab Philippines maintained that it has always been "transparent" with its fare scheme.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 11, Grab spokesperson Leo Gonzalez said that the P2-per-minute charge was initiated "when Grab reviewed its pricing structure in June 2017."

According to Gonzalez, the P2-per-minute charge "was integrated to the existing per kilometer charges and is not added to the upfront fares."

"Per minute charges remain part and parcel to Grab's fare structure today, and we have continuously been transparent about this truth," Gonzalez added.

Context: Grab made the statement in response to the claim of PBA Representative Jericho Nograles that the transport network company was illegally charging its customers on top of its government-approved pricing scheme.

In December 2016, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) regulated transport network companies' fares, allowing Grab to charge a flagdown rate of P40, with an additional P10 to P14 per kilometer travel.

The order also put a cap on surge pricing to only twice as much as the normal fare.

What does the law say? According to Commonwealth Act Number 146, fares that are "just and reasonable" are approved:

"[O]nly upon reasonable notice to the public services and other parties concerned, giving them a reasonable opportunity to be heard and the burden of the proof to show that the proposed rates or regulations are just and reasonable shall be upon the public service proposing the same."

But Grab, in an earlier interview with Rappler, said that no hearings were conducted prior to their implementing the charge of P2 per minute in every ride. But the LTFRB was "made aware."

"[W]e corresponded with the LTFRB to present these changes and was given the opportunity to present in full our business model, supply and demand models, and pricing structure during one of the Technical Working Group meetings in late July 2017," Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

In a statement, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said that now-amended December 2016 order "was the last issued by board and still stands" where "there is no mention of time travel rate."

What does this mean? The LTFRB did not authorize Grab to charge the additional P2 per minute in every ride which was already part of the upfront prices since mid-2017.

According to Gonzalez, the P2-per-minute charge was conceptualized to assure Grab drivers that they "would have a greater chance of making ends meet" despite heavy traffic congestion in the metro.

"At the end of the day, Grab seeks to always ensure a balance in fare to benefit both our passengers and drivers. We owe it to our riding public to remain truthful and transparent," he said.

But Nograles said that Grab owed its riders a refund.

"They are liable for a refund. With Uber now being absorbed by Grab, we're looking at the potential of 2.8 million rides per week and all of them charging P2 per minute. This is the problem when there is a monopoly," he told Rappler in a phone interview on Tuesday, April 10.

By April 16, patrons of ride-hailing services will be left with only Grab as their choice, as LTFRB ordered Uber to close down. – Rappler.com