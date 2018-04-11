The 1st quarter of 2018 Social Weather Stations survey shows satisfaction with Duterte declining in cities and in the Balance of Luzon

Published 8:25 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While President Rodrigo Duterte retained a "very good" public satisfaction rating in the first quarter of 2018, there was a significant dip in satisfaction for his performance among the poorest Filipinos, a new survey shows.

The Social Weather Stations' survey, made public on Wednesday, April 11, but conducted from March 23 to 27, found that 70% of adult Filipinos say they are satisfied with him, while 14% are dissatisfied. Those undecided were at 17%.

This resulted in a net satisfaction rating of +56 – a decline of two points from the +58 rating in December 2017.

The survey also shows Duterte's rating among class E went down by 17 points from his December rating.

Satisfaction in this class was at +48 in March, compared to +65 in December last year.

This pulled Duterte's grade from "very good" to "good" in that class.

Duterte's rating also suffered in Balance of Luzon. It went down by 11 points: from +50 in December to +39 in March.

This made his grade fall from "very good" to "good" in this region.

Declining satisfaction in cities

The decline in satisfaction among the poor and in Balance of Luzon, however, was compensated by a 12-point increase in the Visayas.

Net satisfaction rating for the President in the Visayas was at +65 in March, from +53 in December, still within the "very good" grade.

There was also a 2-point increase in net satisfaction in his bailiwick region of Mindanao. It went from +80 to +82, retaining an "excellent" grade for Duterte.

In Metro Manila, satisfaction for the President remained unchanged, improving by only one point, from +54 to +55.

Among the other economic classes, satisfaction for Duterte stayed "very good" among the more well-to-do Filipinos and the masa.

His rating with class ABC stayed in that grade but was down by 3 points: from +66 to +63. Among the class D, his standing remained at +57.

Also noteworthy was the 7-point decline of satisfaction for Duterte among Filipinos who live in cities.

Urban net satisfaction, though it remained at "very good," was +56 in March compared to +63 in December.

Among Filipinos in the rural areas, however, satisfaction went up by 2 points, from +54 to +56, still a "very good" grade.

Among age groups, satisfaction among 34 to 44-year-olds and 25 to 34-year-olds stood out.

There was an 11-point decrease in satisfaction among 34 to 44-year-olds: from +63 in December to +52 in March.

Among the 25 to 35-year-olds, or the millennials, satisfaction with Duterte rose by 5 points.

In both age groups, the March satisfaction ratings are within the "very good" grade.

The 45 to 54-year-olds and those 55 years old and older still gave Duterte a "very good" grade.

The youngest age group, the 18 to 24-year-olds, continue to be the age group least happy with Duterte's performance, giving him a grade of "good" (+48 in March, +46 in December). – Pia Ranada/Rappler.com