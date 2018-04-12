The 3 Chinese nationals are believed to be members of the Dragon Wu drug syndicate

Published 1:07 PM, April 12, 2018

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – Seven people, including 3 Chinese nationals, were arrested in a drug raid conducted in Ibaan town in Batangas, Thursday morning, April 12.

Joint elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) discovered a shabu laboratory inside a warehouse in Hingoso Farm in Barangay Sto Niño, Ibaan.

The 3 Chinese nationals – believed to be members of the Dragon Wu drug syndicate – were identified as chemists Tian Baoquan and Gui Zixing, and caretaker Hong Dy.

Also arrested were Eduardo Lorenzo, electrician; Rosalio Cesar, driver; and errand boys Amancio Gallarde and Nestor Baguio.

According to PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino, the lab has a capacity to produce 25 kilos of shabu per day.

"'Yung mga flask may Chinese characters pero 'yung chemical posibleng locally-produced na hindi kasama sa mga ipinagbabawal sa ilalim ng RA 9165 pero isasailalim pa din sa laboratory examination," Aquino added.

(The flask have Chinese characters but the chemicals are possibly locally-produced and not included in the list of illegal [substances] under RA 9165 but will still be subjected to laboratory examination).

Republic Act 9165 is the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA spokesman Director Derrick Carreon said they conducted a surveillance on the location for almost 7 months after receiving information from the Office of the National Narcotics Control Commission of the Ministry of Public Security of China.

PDEA also raided a laboratory in Barangay Francisco, Tagaytay City, that led to the arrest of another Chinese national identified as Xie Jiansheng. – Rappler.com