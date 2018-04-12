A total of 7,227 law graduates took the Bar Examinations in November 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The results of the 2017 Bar Examinations will be released on April 26, the Supreme Court (SC) announced on Thursday, April 12.

Following tradition, the names will be flashed on a large screen at the SC grounds in Padre Faura, Manila.

Justices will hold a special en banc session in the morning, before releasing the results.

This year's Bar chairman is Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin. He follows the Bar Examinations chaired by Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr that saw a record-high passing rate of 59.06%, the highest in decades.

A total of 7,227 law graduates took the Bar in November 2017.

The 2017 Bar Examinations had its fair share of controversy, after some questions in Legal Ethics were found to have been copied from past examinations.

Although Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said it was a "serious" accusation, Bersamin's judicial staff head Pia Bersamin said it did not merit an investigation.

The 2016 Bar Examinations also broke records for being the first in a long time that there was no topnotcher from Manila law schools such as the University of the Philippines College of Law, Ateneo Law School, and San Beda College of Law.

The list of topnotchers back then was dominated by provincial schools, with the highest placer from the University of San Carlos in Cebu. – Rappler.com