Published 3:03 PM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Only two months after formal charges were filed against him before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan, former Sulu governor Abdusakur Tan Sr pleaded guilty to not filing his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) from 2007 to 2011.

The Sandiganbayan's 6th Division convicted Tan of violating Republic Act No) 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. He was ordered to pay a fine of P25,000 for the 5 years he failed to file a SALN, or P5,000 for each count.

Tan’s son, Maimbung Mayor Samier Tan, was charged with two counts of the same offense for not filing his SALNs in 2010 and 2011. He is scheduled for arraignment before the Sandiganbayan's 3rd Division on May 11.

The 6th Division said the ruling did not specify if the former Sulu governor is barred from holding public office.

Tan's other son, Abdusakur Tan II, faces an investigation by the Ombudsman Mindanao because of a “dramatic increase” in his wealth. – Rappler.com