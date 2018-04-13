Oscar Lozano, who served as legal counsel of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, dies of a heart ailment at age 77

Published 4:21 PM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran lawyer Oliver Lozano died of a heart ailment, his relatives confirmed to media reports on Friday, April 13.

Lozano’s wife, Norma Junior Lozano, said in radio interviews that the lawyer died on Thursday, April 12. He was 77.

Lozano was recuperating from a heart attack when he was brought back to the hospital, where he died.

Lozano also left behind 3 children and 6 grandchildren. His wake is at the Mount Carmel Church in Quezon City.

Lozano served as legal counsel of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. He gained a reputation as a serial filer of impeachment suits against then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and also President Benigno Aquino III, none of which prospered.

His last prominent filing was a petition to void the appointment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, which was denied.

Lozano also stayed loyal to the Marcoses up to the very end, drafting a compromise deal for the return of some assets to government which was entertained by Malacañang no less. Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, however, clarified that his office received and responded to the document only as a matter of courtesy. – Rappler.com