Metro Manila roads suffered from 30 road crash incidents, involving at least 46 vehicles, according to MMDA

Published 9:03 PM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Did the curse of Friday the 13th strike today?

As of 6 pm, Friday, April 13, there were 30 road crash incidents involving at least 46 vehicles on Metro Manila roads, , according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority's (MMDA) official Twitter page. (IN CHARTS: How deadly are Metro Manila roads?)

As early as 5:57 am, the Southbound lane of C5 Road already experienced heavy traffic congestion all the way to Market Market due to multiple collisions.

Of the incidents, 12 road crash incidents happened along the stretch of EDSA while 9 incidents happened along C5 Road.

For motorists wondering why there was congestion along Katipunan, 5 collisions happened throughout the day – 3 in the morning and 2 in the afternoon. Two incidents happened across Ateneo.

Meanwhile, two incidents were self-crash. At 10:45 am, a motorcycle figured in a crash along the C5 Market Market Southbound lane, Another car crashed on its own along EDSA Santolan Northbound lane at 12:02 pm.

According to MMDA, the most road crash incidents happened at 6 am during the morning rush hour at 6. It is followed by 10 am and 4 pm, both with 4 cases each.

In a recent MMDA report, traffic officials recorded a total of 110,025 road crash incidents in 2017, 703 more cases from last year's figures of 109,322. The 2017 figure translates to roughly 299 cases per day.

Since the MMDA started collecting road crash data in 2005, the number of recorded road mishaps has almost doubled from 65,111. (IN NUMBERS: Road crash incidents in the Philippines)– Rappler.com