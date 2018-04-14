'We are in touch with the Philippine Embassy which is now checking on the condition of the more than 1,000 of our kababayans in Damascus,' says Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato

Published 11:22 AM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine embassy officials have advised Filipinos in Syria to stay home as the United States led lmissile strikes on that country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, April 14.

“The Embassy has issued an advisory requesting our kababayans (countrymen) to stay in their homes until further advice,” DFA Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy Elmer Cato said in a statement.

Cato said that the DFA has been monitoring the situation in Syria in the wake of the missile strikes on targets in Damascus and other areas.

“We are in touch with the Philippine Embassy which is now checking on the condition of the more than 1,000 of our kababayans in Damascus,” he said.

Cato said that as early as April 8, Philippine embassy officials have sent advisories to Filipinos in Syria “in anticipation of possible military action against Syria following the alleged chemical attack in Douma and the mortar shelling of certain parts of Damascus in recent weeks.”

On Saturday, April 14 (Philippine time), US President Donald Trump announced that the US, Britain, and France have launched military strikes against the regime of Ashar al-Bassad.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Friday, April 13, that Trump was analyzing all the information and taking measures to avoid any unwanted repercussions, in relation to the planned missile strikes.

The US earlier strongly condemned an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Eastern Ghouta on April 7. Separate analysis by the United States, France, and Britain have concluded that a chemical attack took place in the rebel-held town of Douma, said Haley. – With a report from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com