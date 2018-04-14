13

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/531A83EFE7594A63AFAF9CA08CDACAD6/img/6893AB76961C4D378C2A038C63850EB5/holy-fire-jeruslem-april-7-2018.jpg

The week in photos: April 7-13, 2018

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world