Published 2:13 PM, April 14, 2018
Updated 2:13 PM, April 14, 2018
HOLY FIRE. Christian Orthodox worshippers hold up candles during the ceremony of the 'Holy Fire' as they gather in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 7, 2018, during Orthodox Easter ceremonies. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP
HUNGARY VOTE. Women dressed in traditional Hungarian wear prepare their votes in a polling station in a school in Veresegyhaz on April 8, 2018, during the general elections. Photo by Peter Kohalmi/AFP
PINOY WRESTLING. Frankie Thurteen applies a corner foot choke in headstand position on Rex Lawin during the MWF 1: Kasaysayan on April 8, 2018, in Quezon City. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
FINAL LIFT. Cameroon's Clementine Meukeugni Noubissi competes during the women's 90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP
WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR. A crow gets fur from a giant panda for nesting inside China's Beijing Zoo on April 9, 2018. AFP Photo
RAILWAY PROTEST. SNCF railway workers demonstrate on April 9, 2018, in Paris as part of their strike over plans to overhaul the national state-owned railway company. Photo by Gerard Julien/AFP
ON THE HOT SEAT. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, April 10, 2018, in Washington, DC. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP
WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT. A fan of the Liverpool football team stands in-front of the 1,278 jerseys displayed side by side on the floor during the Malaysia Book of Records event for the most number jerseys on display of a single team in Kuala Lumpur on April 11, 2018. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP
TRAINING. An Israeli soldier directs a tank during training in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on April 11, 2018. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP
ENDANGERED. A handout picture released by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) on April 12, 2018, shows the Australian Mary River turtle, Elusor macrurus, a native of Queensland, boasting a green punk hairdo. Photo by Chris Van Wyk/ZSL/AFP
BEATING THE HEAT. Children enjoy the water on inflatable pools installed along the street of Barangay Batis in San Juan City on April 12, 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
ELECTION PREPS. Workers arrange old ballot boxes inside the COMELEC warehouse in Port Area, Manila, on April 12, 2018, as they prepare for the May 14 Sanguniang Kabataan and barangay polls. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
Photo by Ben Nabong
CRISIS RESPONSE. Police operatives assault a bus during a hostage-taking drill, part of a police anti-terrorism simulation exercise in Cubao, Quezon City, on April 12, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
– Rappler.com