Published 9:47 PM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) has issued guidelines for media who will enter Boracay during its 6-month rehabilitation that will begin on April 26. (READ: Duterte orders 6-month closure of Boracay)

During a press conference on Saturday, April 14, Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre explained the reason for the accreditation.

"The limit that we imposed is just that so we can control the number of people in the island. As you know, there's a lot to clean up, and when you get to the island, you will be assigned an area where you can cover, and there will be escorts that will guide you to certain areas if you wish to go.

"We will not allow the media also to stay overnight. You will have to get in at 8 am and like everbody else, you have to get out by 5 pm," he said.

Alegre said that those who will stay can go to Caticlan and can come back the following day. He added that all hotels in Boracay Island will be closed.

Based on the guidelines, the accreditation of television networks will be limited to a maximum of 12 people, while the accreditation for radio, print, newswires, and online platforms will be limited to a maximum of 5 people.

The Department of Tourism's media accreditation guidelines for Boracay | via @alexavillano pic.twitter.com/slpjDkQyP9 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 14, 2018

Members of the media who will apply for accreditation must do the following:

1. Applicants should submit a letter of assignment using the media organization's official stationery with letterhead. The letter must be duly signed by the editor-in-chief or department head, and must specify the name and title of the journalist.

2. Foreign journalists are required to submit proof of International Press Center (IPC) accreditation, aside from other requirements.

3. The application form, documents, and company ID must be submitted to the DOT website. The process for media accreditation will start on Monday, April 16. Each application is subject to DOT approval.

4. Upon receipt of a complete application, an acknowledgement will be sent to the applicant's registered e-mail. Processing will take around 3 to 5 working days.

5. The DOT will furnish security officers a list of DOT-accredited media.

6. The media ID must be presented before entry and must be worn at all times.

– Rappler.com