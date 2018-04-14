The suspect is identified as Miriam Kanoute, 34, a Mali national with an address in Makati City

MANILA, Philippines – A Mali national involved in a "package padala (delivery)" scam was recently arrested in an entrapment operation by airport operatives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

Airport police on Thursday, April 12, acted on the report of Shirley Campones, who said a certain Fred McNeil – a man she met on the internet – is sending her a package from abroad in exchange for $11,000.

McNeil was supposedly held by customs officials in Turkey due to some jewelry found in his baggage. A person then reached out to Campones via text message to say that McNeil has a package for her.

The person asked her to meet up in a restaurant at the departure area of NAIA Terminal 1 on Thursday to pick up the package in exchange for money.

Authorities monitored the encounter and apprehended a foreign national as soon as the suspect took the envelope containing money.

Kanoute was brought to the Pasay Prosecutor's Office for inquest proceedings in violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code (Syndicated Swindling or Estafa), and Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Kanoute is temporarily detained at the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) police headquarters pending the issuance of an inquest resolution from Pasay City.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal asked the public to be more careful with their dealings with strangers.

"I call on everyone to be careful with their dealings with people they do not know. It pays to be cautious in this regard. We advice the public to seek the help of police authorities in case of doubt," he said. – Rappler.com