'I told MRT to file cases and collect damages from them,' says Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

Published 11:12 AM, April 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered the management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) to sue passengers who try to disrupt train operations, said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Sunday, April 15.

"From now on, lahat ng mahuhuling sumasandal o nagpipilit magbukas ng pinto ng tren kahit sarado na, kasuhan!" said Tugade. (From now on, sue everyone caught leaning on or forcibly opening the train doors!)

"I told MRT to file cases and collect damages from them," Tugade added.

Tugade made this statement after a passenger, who leaned on or forcibly opened a train door on Friday morning, April 13, damaged the door and forced the MRT3 to unload around 1,000 passengers at the Santolan-Annapolis station.

Tugade instructed the MRT3 to identify the passenger who did this.

Since 2018 began, there have been at least 50 MRT breakdown incidents, 12 of which happened in March. – Rappler.com