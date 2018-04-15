The bodies are separately found in an abandoned house and a nearby quarry area

Published 1:12 PM, April 15, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Six people, mostly children, were killed in a suspected massacre in the coastal town of Sirawai in Zamboanga del Norte, according to a police report.

The incident killed 4 children and two adults. The bodies were separately found in an abandoned house and a nearby quarry area in Barangay Libucon, according to an initial report shared to the media by Police Regional Office 9.

The victims of the alleged massacre were identified as the following:

Majid Hali, 35

Nazer Hali, 10

Adzmar Hali, 7

Sayder Wahid, 11

Mohamad Said Mukaram, 7

A suspect was arrested, identified by the police as 35-year-old Asdal Untong. He reportedly resisted arrest.

The police report is not clear if the 6th body found was Untong or the jail guard. – Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com