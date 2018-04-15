Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa will retire from the police service on Thursday, April 19 – the culmination of a week full of farewells

Published 3:55 PM, April 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – This week will be filled with goodbyes for Ronald dela Rosa.

After holding the top spot of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for a year and 9 months, Dela Rosa is set to bid farewell and retire from the police service on Thursday, April 19 — 3 months beyond his original retirement date.

If everything goes according to plan, Dela Rosa's departure week will start off with his last flag-raising ceremony as PNP chief in Camp Crame on Monday, April 16, addressing the 180,000-strong police force for the last time.

This will be followed by his final press conference at the national headquarters. Every week, Dela Rosa would detail the PNP's latest achievements and make his signature sweeping statements.

After the farewell briefing, Dela Rosa will head to his alma mater in Baguio City, the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), for his testimonial parade—a ceremony which honors the achievements and service of retiring alumni.

Dela Rosa belongs to the PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986. He is expected to stay in Baguio City until morning the next day.

On Tuesday evening, April 17, Dela Rosa will have a testimonial dinner, a final thanksgiving feast celebrated by retiring generals. The PNP's highest officials are expected to attend the ceremony. Politicians close to the police chief have also been invited.

Dela Rosa is scheduled to give exit media interviews on Wednesday morning, April 18, before heading over to Camp Aguinaldo to witness the retirement of another colleague with an extended leadership, military chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Thursday morning is Dela Rosa's retirement parade at the Camp Crame grandstand in the presence of the country's top officials.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to deliver a speech recognizing Dela Rosa as his first PNP chief, his most loyal cop, and the kingpin in his unrelenting campaign against criminality and illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa's retirement week concludes with a new beginning on Thursday afternoon, when he will pass the symbolic PNP leadership flag to incoming chief Director Oscar Albayalde, whom Dela Rosa himself recommended to Duterte.

True to his retirement wish, Dela Rosa will fly back to Davao City to spend time with his family after almost two years at the helm of the PNP.

Following his goodbyes at Camp Crame and his rest time in Davao City, he is set to oversee the infamous New Bilibid Prison as the next chief of the Bureau of Corrections.

Dela Rosa is the country's 21st police chief. – Rappler.com