The Commission on Audit tells the Philippine Heart Center to improve its policies regarding promissory notes, which comprise the bulk of dormant accounts

Published 9:25 PM, April 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The amount of unsettled bills at the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) has reached more than half a billion pesos, the Commission on Audit (COA) found.

In a report released on April 4, COA said financial records show that the unpaid bills of hospital patients has amounted to P627.653 million as of December 2017.

Out of this total, about P172.937 million or 27% date back to more than 10 years ago.

The accounts receivables by the hospital include:

Promissory notes – P335.2 million

Expired accounts without promissory notes – P77.236 million

Bills of undischarged patients – P22.695 million

Bills of discharged patients – P4.484 million

Absconded patients – P5.017 million

Receivables from politicians – P2.083 million

State auditors urged the PHC to send demand letters to patients with unpaid bills.

COA also instructed the hospital to improve its policies regarding promissory notes, which comprise the bulk of dormant accounts. State auditors pointed out the lack of proper documentation on the amount of money each patient owes to the hospital, aside from the promissory notes.

"There was no turnover of delinquent accounts to the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) for the necessary legal action. No legal actions were made nor any communication/demand letters sent for the follow up of the accounts," COA said.

"Preparation of patients' ledger cards is very essential in the monitoring of their accounts. This is where receivables, payments, and all actions that have been taken by the division are recorded and documented chronologically," it added.

The commission recommended that the PHC revise its existing policies on promissory notes to better protect the interests of both the patients and the hospital, in addition to coming up with clear guidelines for coordination among the departments concerned – such as the Credit and Collection, Nursing, and Accounting divisions. – Rappler.com