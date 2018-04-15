Outgoing PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa cries in thanking and apologizing to the 180,000-strong police force

Published 7:48 AM, April 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa failed to hold back tears as he bid goodbye to the police service.

Dela Rosa cried on Monday, April 16, in his last Camp Crame flag raising ceremony speech as PNP chief.

"Ginawa ko ang lahat...Ginawa ko ang lahat ng makakaya ko," Dela Rosa said at the foot of the Camp Crame National Headquarters building.

He thanked the 180,000 PNP for their resilience under his term and apologized to those he has disappointed in his stint as top cop for a year and 9 months.

"'Yun lang ang gusto kong iparating sa inyo, kung ako man ay naging mabuti o masama na ama ng organization it's up to you to judge," Dela Rosa said

"I don't have to brag about it, Kayo na ang maghusga, kung marami man akong pagkukulang, well sorry na lang, 'yun lang talaga ang kinaya ko," he added.

(This is the only thing I want to tell you: If I were a good or a bad father to the organization. It's up to you to judge. I don't have to brag about it. You be the judge. If I had many mistakes, I'd like to say sorry.)

Dela Rosa is set to retire on Thursday, April 19 – Rappler.com