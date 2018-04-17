HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

The house that saved Christians in Marawi

The Lucman house is where dozens of Christians were hidden from the local terrorist groups, protected by their Muslim employers. It was one of Rappler's most memorable stories during the siege.

Text by Carmela Fonbuena

Photos by Bobby Lagsa

