The Bureau of Customs says the cigarettes, worth P18.5 million, were misdeclared as 'industrial artificial fur texture'

Published 5:35 PM, April 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized P18.5 million worth of cigarettes smuggled from China into the Manila International Container Port.

In a statement on Monday, April 16, the BOC announced it intercepted a 40-foot container with the cigarettes last April 10.

Agents from the X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) had discovered irregularities in the shipment's x-ray image.

"The shipment consigned to Marid Industrial Marketing located at 2090 Batangas Line, Paco, Manila was declared as 890 cartons of industrial artificial fur texture but upon examination it was discovered to contain 914 cartons of cigarette brands Jackpot, Fortune, John, Marvels, and U2," Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said in the statement.

According to the BOC, the cigarettes arrived from China on April 4.

Documents showed the shipment was processed by broker Carme Ann Rollon, who faces revocation or suspension of her accreditation.

The shipment will now be subject to seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violation of Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Back in 2017, the BOC said the top 3 items smuggled into the Philippines are luxury vehicles, cigarettes, and oil. – Rappler.com