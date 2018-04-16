Jesus Dureza says 'we should respect the statements of Mayor Sara because she knows also why she has to say it'

Published 8:00 PM, April 16, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Philippines’ chief peace adviser said he repected Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s position on the planned resumption of negotiation with communist rebels, even if it goes against her father’s directive.

“We should respect the statements of Mayor Sara because she knows also why she has to say it,” Secretary Jesus Dureza told reporters on Monday, April 16.

Dureza, chief of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, had recently received a directive from President Rodrigo Duterte to reopen the doors to peace talks with Asia’s longest-running communist insurgency.

The President called as “last chance” the government’s plan to resume peace talks with the National Democratic Front, the umbrella organization of leftist groups that support the armed revolution. Learning from the stalled negotiations last year, Duterte said that the government will return to the negotiating table only when both parties agree to a bilateral ceasefire.

But Duterte’s daughter, Sara, said that the communist rebels had shown no signs of sincerity in moving the peace talks forward. She cited the recent torching incident in Davao City affecting public works of a P1.3-billion road project here.

She also blamed the New People’s Army for previous acts of violence that terrorized and killed civilians. In particular, the Davao City mayor cited fish vendor Larry Buenafe who was killed when the guerilla fighters attacked Lapanday Food Corporation last year.

Because of this, she appealed to President Duterte to ditch the negotiations which she described as “counterproductive and plainly useless.”

Dureza said the Mayor could always state her position, after all, we are in a democracy where “everyone is entitled to his own opinion.”

“But we are not against each other. In fact, we welcome those statements because it also provides perhaps a more vigilant environment as we continue with the negotiations,” Dureza said. – Rappler.com