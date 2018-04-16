'EDCA is a very important part of our alliance. We’re looking forward to proceeding with construction of the project,' says US ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim

MANILA, Philippines – A military deal signed between the Philippines and the US in 2014 will finally proceed with the construction of the first facility in Basa Air Base in Pampanga in northern Luzon.

The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) is an agreement that allows the US military to construct facilities and pre-position defense assets inside Philippine military bases. (READ: What is EDCA? Look at Zambo's PH-US joint operations)

Details are scant but US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim told Rappler he is looking forward to EDCA's implementation.

"EDCA, of course, is a very important part of our alliance. We’re looking forward to proceeding with construction of the projects," Kim said.

Last year, the Armed Forces of the Philippines asked Congress for money to fund initial ground work to implement the agreement. (READ: PH military asks Congress for P124 million counterpart fund)

Basa Air Base is one of 5 locations that had been previously identified as EDCA sites. The other 4 are the Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City, Camp Bautista in Palawan, Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, and Lumbia Airport in Cagayan de Oro.

EDCA was signed during the previous Aquino administration. It was envisioned to increase US presence in the Philippines as the country sought to deter Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

But the agreement was hounded by constitutional issues as critics said it is a "de facto basing agreement," which is not allowed under the 1987 Constitution. But the petitions were junked in the Supreme Court.

President Rodrigo Duterte, at the start of his administration, threatened to scrap EDCA along with the annual Balikatan war games. Relations between the two countries have since shown marked improvement.

The Balikatan exercises for 2018 will be held in May.

"I’m very pleased with the state of our alliance in general. Our exercises are continuing. Planning for Balikatan this year has been well underway fo rmany months now. I expect that it will be a very productive exercise this year as it was last year," Kim told Rappler. – Rappler.com