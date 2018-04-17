Responders bring 11 passengers to Sorsogon Provincial Hospital, and 6 passengers to Sorsogon Medical Mission Group Hospital.

Published 9:02 AM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 17 people were injured after a vehicle lost control along Maharlika Highway in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon on Monday afternoon, April 16.

According to the report of Sorsogon police, an Isuzu Forward jitney vehicle with a plate number EAM 233 was travelling in a speedy manner to Cumadcad town in Sorsogon.

At around 5 pm, the driver, identified as Jose Gabuna Jazmi, lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical error.

Authorities said the lock of one of the tires got detached, causing both rear tires to be misaligned. The vehicle turned upside down.

Responders brought 11 passengers to Sorsogon Provincial Hospital, and 6 passengers to Sorsogon Medical Mission Group Hospital.

In 2015, the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded a total of 10,012 deaths from traffic crash incidents, 621 of which occurred in the Bicol Region.

From January to July 2017, meanwhile, a total of 7,702 road crash cases happened in the Bicol Region, and 3,625 of these cases resulted to physical injury. – Rappler.com