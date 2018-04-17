The village and youth council polls will be on Monday, May 14

MANILA, Philippines – It's all systems go for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on Monday, May 14.

This is the first village and youth council polls in 5 years, after two postponements.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) set the election period from April 14 to May 21.

The filing of certificates of candidacy by aspirants to barangay and SK posts began on April 14 and will be on until the 20th.

The campaign period will be from May 4 to 12. The positions of punong barangay (village captain), 7 kagawads (members of the Sangguniang Barangay or village council), SK chairperson, and 7 SK members will be up for grabs.

On election day, May 14, polling precincts will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. This will be a manual election.

After the polls, winning and losing candidates must submit their campaign expenses and contributions report to Comelec by June 13.

List of bans

Comelec is imposing the following prohibitions, as stated in Resolution Number 10246:

Election period (April 14 to May 21)

Gun ban, or the carrying of firearms and other deadly weapons

Using security personnel or bodyguards by candidates

Organizing or maintaining reaction forces, strike forces, or similar forces

Altering a territory of a precinct or establishing a new precinct

Transferring or detailing officers and employees in the civil service, including public school teachers

Suspending any elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officer

Coercing or threatening any election official or employee in the performance of his or her election duties (This applies until the proclamation of winning candidates.)

Campaign period (May 4 to May 12)

Removing, destroying, or preventing distribution of lawful election propaganda

Making any donation or gift in cash or in kind

Using armored land, water, or air craft

Appointing or using special policemen, special/confidential agents, or the like

Having policemen or provincial guards act as bodyguards or security guards for public officials or candidates

The last 4 items are also prohibited on May 13 and May 14 (see below).

April 14 to May 14

Vote-buying and vote-selling

Fund-raising through activities like dances, lotteries, and cockfights

April 14 until the proclamation of winning candidates

Betting or wagering on the results of the elections

May 4 to May 13

Public works, or constructing or maintaining barangay-funded roads and bridges

Appointment, hiring, or promotion of government employees

May 13 to May 14

Selling, furnishing, buying or taking intoxicating alcoholic drinks

Campaigning

Giving or accepting free transportation, food, drinks, and things of value

Making any donation or gift in cash or in kind

Using armored land, water, or air craft

Appointing or using special policemen, special/confidential agents, or the like

Having policemen or provincial guards act as bodyguards or security guards for public officials or candidates

Election day (May 14)

Voting more than once or in substitution of another

Using the voter's affidavit of another for the purpose of voting (whether the act succeeds or not)

Destroying, substituting, or taking away any election form, document, or ballot box from those having legal custody or from the place it is legally deposited

Soliciting votes or undertaking any propaganda for or against any candidate within the polling place or within 30 meters

Opening of booths or stalls for the sale of wares, merchandise, or refreshments within 30 meters from the polling place

Holding of fairs, cockfights, boxing, horse races, or similar sports

March 15 to June 13

Unsanctioned release of prisoners

