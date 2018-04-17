Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and other Davao City officials are in Japan as part of the city government's partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency

Published 1:51 PM, April 17, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has gone on a week-long trip to Japan with other city officials for a series of lessons on urban planning.

Duterte-Carpio and other Davao City officials will be in Japan from April 15 to 21 for an official trip upon the invitation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"This is a continued cooperation with JICA and the Japanese government, particularly to implement the infrastructure masterplan for Davao," Duterte-Carpio said in a statement on Tuesday, April 16.

The officials, including Councilor Mabel Sunga-Acosta and representatives from the City Engineer's Office, City Planning Office, and the Land Transportation Office, would be given lectures on the following topics:

Tokyo urban planning

Suburban area science city planning

Murasaki River pollution prevention

Kitakyushu environmental and international strategy

Duterte-Carpio said itinerary includes visits to the Tokyo Traffic Control Center, Ochiai Sewage Plant, Railway Transit Oriented Development, Moji Port Tourism Development, Murasalo River, "and other sites to experience Japan's infrastructure development first-hand."

Davao City officials have been going in and out of Japan for the past few years through the local government's partnership with JICA and other parties.

Last year, Duterte-Carpio went to the Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka prefecture to study a waste-to-energy project that Davao City wants to copy.

A different delegation from the city also flew to Osaka last year, and secured the commitment of Japanese officials and businessmen to promote Davao City.

Among Davao City's projects with Japan is the biodiesel fuel plant in Maa. The factory produces fuel from used cooking oil sourced from different barangays.

Japan's ties with Davao City dates back to the early 1900s, when Japanese workers were brought to the city to work in its plantations. Before World War II, there were over 11,000 Japanese who lived in Davao City. – Rappler.com