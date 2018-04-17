The Bureau of Immigration says Sister Patricia Fox is released after it was established that 'she is a properly documented alien'

Published 2:35 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday afternoon, April 17, released Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox after nearly a day she was arrested.

The BI announced this in a statement at 2:15 pm on Tuesday, even as Fox was yet to exit her detention room.

Critics of President Rodrigo Duterte earlier slammed the detention of the 71-year-old nun for "attending protest rallies and engaging in political activities."

The BI said in a statement that Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente "approved the recommendation of the BI legal division headed by lawyer Arvin Cesar Santos that Fox be released for further investigation after it was established that the Australian nun holds a valid missionary visa and, thus, she is a properly documented alien."

The BI said Fox submitted her passport and other immigration documents showing that she was issued her missionary visa on October. 15, 2017, "and that said visa is valid until September 9 this year."

"In a two-page Note with Recommendation to Morente, Santos noted that while Fox was alleged to have taken part in protest actions by farmers in the past, she was not doing so at the time when BI operatives served her the mission order yesterday," BI said,

Santos said that Fox is not covered by inquest proceedings as this would only apply "to aliens arrested after being caught in flagrante violating immigration laws."

Santos said that under BI rules, "Fox should undergo preliminary investigation to determine if deportation charges should be filed against her before the bureau’s board of commissioners."

Morente had earlier ordered Fox's detention "due to reports that she violated the conditions of her stay by engaging in political activities and anti-government demonstrations." – Rappler.com