Lusad is facing plunder and malversation cases in the Office of the Ombudsman as he allegedly received but failed to release funds intended as allowance for troops on the ground

Published 4:23 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police Director Benjamin Lusad, former Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Action Force (SAF) chief has been sacked from his current post at the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations – Southern Luzon.

This was announced by PNP spokesman Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao on Tuesday, April 17 in a Camp Crame press briefing, explaining that Lusad was relieved as a corruption probe pushes through in the Office of the Ombudsman.

Lusad, along with other former SAF officials, was accused of plunder and malversation for allegedly holding allowances worth P59.8 million intended for troops on the ground.

