Commuters can already use the newly designed P1, P5, and P10 coins at ticket vending machines of the MRT3, LRT1, and LRT2

Published 5:40 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The new coins issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) are now being accepted by the ticket vending machines (TVMs) at the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 17, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said AF Payments Incorporated, the company that manages the machines, started the recalibration process back in January. The upgrade was completed on Monday, April 16.

"The entire process, which took 3 months, included the delivery of new coins to Manchester, United Kingdom for firmware development. This was subsequently followed by a series of software testing," the DOTr said.

The machines accept only the newly designed P1, P5, and P10 coins. (LOOK: Newly designed Philippine coins)

On March 26, the BSP released the complete set of the New Generation Currency coins, featuring new designs for the P10, P5, P1, 25-centavo, 5-centavo, and 1-centavo coins.

The old coins remain in circulation, along with the new ones. – Rappler.com