'Somebody who has a mouth like an incontinent anus with a defective sphincter pylori can indiscriminately destroy reputations,' says Senator Panfilo Lacson

Published 6:43 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new feud is brewing in the Senate – this time between Senators Panfilo Lacson and Richard Gordon.

Lacson slammed blue ribbon committee chairman Gordon after the latter made “unreasonable” comments about him, after he questioned Gordon’s recommendation to file graft charges against former president Benigno Aquino III over the Dengvaxia mess.

Gordon earlier said he is not surprised that Lacson is supporting Aquino because the former president helped Lacson in hiding. (READ: Lacson vouches for Aquino's integrity amid Gordon report on Dengvaxia mess)

In response, Lacson denied it and likened Gordon’s mouth to an anus incapable of controlling bowel movement.

“With a lot of help from a doctor-friend, I can say this – Somebody who has a mouth like an incontinent anus with a defective sphincter pylori can indiscriminately destroy reputations,” Lacson said on his Twitter.

To prove his point that he got no help from Aquino, he even said the former president’s justice secretary, Leila de Lima, refused to heed the Court of Appeals decision favoring him.

“In the first place, PNoy did not help me in the Dacer case. Truth did… I resurfaced in 2011, not 2010 as Gordon wrongly thought, which only shows that I suffered longer under PNoy’s term than the previous administration. Is that the kind of help that I got from PNoy? Gordon better check his facts before moving his sphincter muscles,” Lacson said in a statement.

Lacson has said he would not sign Gordon’s committee report, saying Gordon was “directing the investigation to suit the outcome that he had desired from the very start.”

He also said that he did not attend a single hearing “for obvious reasons shared by most of my colleagues,” apparently referring to Gordon’s supposed monopolizing of hearings, wherein other senators find it hard to speak or ask questions.

The draft report has yet to get the signatures of majority members of the panel before it is transmitted to the plenary for deliberations. Gordon said he expects at least 10 of the 17 committee members to sign it. – Rappler.com