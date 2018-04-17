Labor Undersecretary for Employment and Policy Support Dominador Say steps down amid the ongoing talks to end contractualization

Published 7:42 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say resigned on Tuesday, April 17, amid the ongoing talks to end contractualization.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Say confirmed that he submitted his resignation letter to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Tuesday. Bello then brought Say's letter to the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Say has served as undersecretary for employment and policy support of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) since October 2016.

More to follow. – Rappler.com