Despite an 8-point dip in their numbers, the second and third highest officials of the land retained their 'good' satisfaction ratings

Published 11:05 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III maintained their “good” net satisfaction ratings, despite an 8-point decline for both officials.

The March 2018 Social Weather Stations survey showed that Robredo received a net satisfaction rating of +34 (57% satisfied, 23% dissatisfied, 19% undecided) – down from +42 in December 2017.

The 8-point decline in Robredo’s net satisfaction rating was due to a dip of 21 points in Mindanao, 8 points in the Visayas, and 4 points in Balance Luzon. In Metro Manila, she got a 1-point increase

Robredo got a higher net satisfaction rating among 18-24 year olds in March 2018 – from a moderate +29 in December 2017 to a good +34.

She, however, got downgrades in the following areas:

overall urban areas (down from good +33 to moderate +25)

among class ABCs (from good +32 to neutral +3)

among 25-34 year olds (down from good +36 to moderate +27)

among 55 year olds and above (down from very good +52 to good +40)

among high school graduates (down from good +40 to moderate +25)

among college graduates (down from good +30 to moderate +22).

Pimentel received a +41 net satisfaction rating (57% satisfied, 16% dissatisfied, 25% undecided) in March 2018, 8 points down from his personal record-high of +49 in December 2017.

Pimentel’s 8-point dip was due to decreases of 24 points (from very good to good) in his home region of Mindanao, 10 points (from very good to good) in the Visayas, and 2 points (good) in Balance Luzon. He got a 2-point increase in Metro Manila, resulting to an upgrade from good in December 2017 to very good.

Downgrades in Pimentel’s satisfaction ratings occurred in the following areas:

overall urban areas (down from very good +52 to good +42)

among class Es (down from very good +56 to good +33)

among men (down from very good +50 to good +41)

among 35-44 year olds (down from very good +54 to good +43)

among 55 year olds and above (down from very good +52 to good +48)

and among high school graduates (down from very good +52 to good +37).

The SWS uses the terms “excellent” for +70 and above, “very good” for +50 to +69, “good” for +30 to +49, “moderate” for +10 to +29, “neutral” for +9 to -9, “poor” for -10 to -29, "bad” for -30 to -49, “very bad” for -50 to -69, and “execrable” for -70 and below.

The survey was conducted from March 23 to 27, 2018 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide. It has error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Among the events at the time were President Rodrigo Duterte's string of rants against the International Criminal Court and the Presidential Electoral Tribunal’s preparation for the recount of vice presidential votes, among others. – Rappler.com