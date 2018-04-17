The PNP presumes that the money is in relation to the missing P59.8-million SAF allowances funds allegedly kept by former SAF chief Director Benjamin Lusad and his cohorts

April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senior Superintendent Andre Dizon, budget officer of embattled former police Special Action Force (SAF) chief Director Benjamin Lusad, has returned P37 million to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This was announced by outgoing police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa during his retirement testimonial dinner Tuesday, April 17, in Camp Crame.

Lusad, Dizon, and police sergeants Maila Salazar Bustamante and James Rodrigo Irica from the SAF’s finance office, are accused of committing plunder and malversation of public funds in receiving but failing to distribute over P59.8 million in funds meant for the allowances of SAF troops and allocations for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hazardous Pay.

They apparently failed to release the allowances from July 2016 up to when they were reassigned to another PNP group in January 2018.

Reached for clarification, incumbent SAF chief Noli Taliño said the P37 million was given to the PNP in two batches by Dizon:

P10 million sent on April 12, a day before plunder and malversation cases were filed against their camp

P27 million sent on April 16, the same day when media got wind of the controversy and publicized the issue

Taliño said he does not know whether the money was given in cash, why the money was given back, or whether there will be other deposits to be made. In parrying questions from reporters, Taliño said the money was coursed through the current SAF budget officer.

One thing is clear: the PNP presumes that the return was made in relation to the multimillion-peso case brought to the Ombudsman, and Lusad and his cohorts remain relieved until someone is made accountable. – Rappler.com