Published 11:43 PM, April 17, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – People who will be working on Boracay Island during the 6-month shutdown will need to secure identification passes to enter the area, authorities announced on Tuesday, April 17.

The Caticlan port in mainland Malay and the Cagban port in Manoc-Manoc have been designated as the only entry and exit points during the rehabilitation of the world-famous tourist destination.

Jetty Port Administrator-designate Niven Maquirang met with the inter-agency task force and the Police Regional Office (PRO) of Western Visayas on Tuesday.

He said they agreed that only workers who are not residents of the island are required to secure Workers Terminal Identification Pass (TIP) starting April 18. The closure starts on April 26.

The Workers TIP application forms are available at the Caticlan and Cagban ports. Applicants do not have to pay any fees, but are required to submit any valid government-issued identification cards and a certification of employment from their company operating and located on Boracay Island.

Maquirang said residents of the 3 barangays – Yapak, Manoc-Manoc, and Balabag – are exempted from getting terminal passes. Instead, they have to present their barangay identification cards and any valid government identification cards indicating their addresses on Boracay Island.

Without these IDs, they won’t be allowed to enter the Caticlan and Cagban ports.

A tactical office of the Philippine National Police will assist the residents and workers in the ports to address issues about their entry and exit.

Maquirang said boat trips of the Caticlan Boracay Transport Multi-purpose Cooperative for the Caticlan-Cagban routes are scheduled from 6 am to 10 pm during the Boracay closure.

“No tourists, no terminal and environmental fees to be collected. Media need also to coordinate with the PNP at the tactical office at jetty ports for the temporary pass,” Maquirang added. – Rappler.com