'Kung di mo afford, mag-taxi ka na lang, or tricycle, jeep. Marami naman diyan alternative na masasakyan,' a netizen says

Published 8:24 AM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Are fares offered by ride-hailing company Grab more expensive nowadays?

Some netizens have complained that fares are more expensive now, after Uber sold its business to Grab, leaving commuters with no other ride-hailing company to choose from.

Sobrang layo ng presyo nila sa Uber kaya dinelete ko. Ang yayabang pa ng mga driver kaya either commute or taxi na lang. Grab no more! — Binibining Melanie (@bb_melanie) April 15, 2018

Grab-e sila magpresyo...SM North to Tandang Sora, Geenral Ave P385 lagi yan. — Jerome Dela Cruz (@artistdaddy) April 15, 2018

@LTFRB yong @grabph grabe lalong nag mahal! Last sat 168, thursday before that it was 148 and today it's 178 for the same destination same hour. Kaloka na ang Grab! — G Dumaguing (@agigil) April 18, 2018

But some netizens came to Grab's aid and defended the "higher" fares charged by the company. (READ: Did Grab 'illegally' charge its riders higher fare?)

They argued that riders who find the fares "too expensive" can instead choose to ride taxis or other public utility vehicles.

"Kung di mo afford, mag-taxi ka na lang, or tricycle, jeep. Marami naman diyan alternative na masasakyan. (If you can't afford [the fares], just ride a taxi, or a tricycle, or a jeep. There are many other alternative transportation options there)," Genevieve Manlunas Francisco said in a comment.

One netizen pointed out that availing of the ride-hailing service is still more convenient than other transportation options. "Convenient na nga, nirereklamo pa. (It's already convenient, but you're still complaining)," Felice Caseda said.

Meanwhile, others said that the app shows how much a rider will have to pay at the end of the trip, which gives commuters the option to not book the ride if they find it expensive.

Higher fares?

Grab Philippines head Brian Cu explained on Wednesday, April 18, that fares are "not higher" because they "did not increase fare pricing" after they acquired Uber.

Cu said it appears that fares are higher because Grab absorbed "100% of the demand" when Uber left the market but they have yet to absorb all Uber drivers to meet the demand.

"The demand base is fully absorbed. It's easier for the demand to flow than it is for the supply to flow," he said. (READ: Grab: When Uber shuts down, not all 20,000 drivers have moved to us)

According to Cu, about 40% of the Uber drivers from their masterlist had onboarded with Grab since they started the process early April.

The country head also said that they will be employing stricter measures to avoid driver cancellations such as changing their incentive scheme for drivers.

Cathy Toh, Grab Philippines marketing head, also invited passengers to continue reporting impertinent drivers. She said they had doubled their internal customer service team to address their woes.

Grab is the only transport network company currently offering ride-hailing services in the Philippines, after Uber closed down on April 16.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Wednesday accredited Hype Transport Systems Incorporated and Hirna Mobility Solutions Inc.

Hype and Hirna can begin operations only after they receive their accreditation papers. – Rappler.com