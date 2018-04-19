Director Camilo Cascolan is currently the chief of the PNP Directorate for Operations, the office behind operational plans of the 180,000-strong police force

Published 10:56 AM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police Director Camilo Cascolan, among those who drafted the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s anti-illegal drugs campaign plan, is the next National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief.

This was confirmed to Rappler by Cascolan himself in a text message, noting that he has yet to receive an official order. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: The PNP's return to the war on drugs)

Cascolan is currently the PNP's Director for Operations, the PNP office behind operational plans of the 180,000-strong police force, including Oplan Double Barrel – further broken down into the popular yet controversial Oplan Tokhang and high-profile hitting Oplan High-Value Target.

Cascolan is not new to Metro Manila, heading the Taguig City Police Office back in 2009.

He is a classmate of both incoming and outgoing police chiefs Oscar Albayalde and Ronald dela Rosa – all of them belonging to the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class of 1986.

Cascolan was one of the 5 contenders for police chief named by Dela Rosa, before Albayalde clinched the top cop post.

Other movements from the top: Replacing Cascolan's post at the Directorate for Operations is incumbent Calabarzon (Region IV-A) police chief Director Ma-o Aplasca.

Replacing Aplasca is current Quezon City Police District director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar. Eleazar is a native of the region, hailing from Quezon Province.

Eleazar's vacated post will be taken by current Executive Officer of the Directorate for Intelligence Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel.

The orders for their assumption have yet to be released as incoming police chief Director Oscar Albayalde himself has yet to assume office to sign their papers.

Albayalde will officially be assuming office as the 22nd PNP chief Thursday afternoon, April 19. – Rappler.com