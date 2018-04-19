Vice President Robredo files an urgent motion for reconsideration after the Presidential Electoral Tribunal earlier scrapped the 25% threshold

Published 12:25 PM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday, April 19, filed an urgent motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court (SC) sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to apply the 25% shading threshold when counting votes.

The PET has started the recount of ballots from Camarines Sur and is retrieving ballots from Iloilo, and Negros Oriental – all pilot provinces as identified by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, who filed the electoral protest.

“It is respectfully prayed to the Honorable Tribunal that a resolution be issued immediately directing the head revisors to use the 25% threshold percentage used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the May 9, 2016 national and local elections in lieu of the 50% used in the May 10, 2010 national and local elections,” Robredo said in her 9-page motion which she personally filed before the PET on Thursday.

Speaking to her supporters gathered outside the SC, Robredo said, “Ang hinihingi po natin, na kung ano iyong batayan noong pagbilang ng mga boto noong eleksyon, at kung ano iyong batayan ng pagboto ng lahat ng kandidato, iyon din sana iyong batayan na gamitin sa atin.”

(What we’re asking is that the same standard in counting the votes in the last elections, the standard applied to all candidates, be applied to me as well.) (READ: TIMELINE: Marcos-Robredo election case)

Context. As the PET conducts a manual recount in pilot provinces, it has to reopen ballots. If it sees an oval that’s not completely shaded, how would revisors count it?

Robredo said that the Comelec has a resolution stating that if 25% of the oval is shaded, then the vote is counted.

In an earlier resolution, the PET denied Robredo’s position and said it was not aware of a Comelec document stating so. In effect, the PET resolved to apply a 50% shading threshold.

What’s in her motion? Robredo submitted a minute resolution from the Comelec signed by former chairman Andres Bautista and 6 commissioners adopting and confirming a memorandum of Commissioner Luie Guia.

Guia’s memorandum refers to a letter to the PET dated September 6, 2016, saying that “the threshold was set at about 25% of the oval space.”

“This is to help ensure that votes are not wasted due to inadequate shading or that no accidental or unintended small marks are counted as votes,” Guia told the PET.

Why September 2016? Critics of Robredo are passing around a Facebook post questioning why Guia’s memorandum was only on September 2016, or 4 months after the elections.

Marcos filed the electoral protest on June 2016. According to the Comelec resolution, the PET made a query on August 12, 2016 on what guideline it implemented for counting votes.

That’s when Guia wrote PET to say that the Comelec set the threshold at 25%. It was then backed by the entire Comelec en banc in the minute resolution that Robredo is citing.

A 50% shading threshold was applied in the 2010 elections as embodied in Comelec Resolution No. 8804.

However, Robredo said the Comelec passed Resolution No. 9164 that deleted the portion in No. 8804 on the 50% threshold.

“To date, Resolution No. 8804 as amended by Resolution No. 9164 has not been superseded,” Robredo said.

Robredo added that Guia’s memorandum and the Comelec’s resolution, both dated September 2016, “give the honorable tribunal the legal basis to impose a 25% threshold percentage in determining whether a vote is valid.”

Robredo noted that the resolution came before the recount of the ballots “which only commenced on April 2, 2018.”

Losing votes? Robredo’s lawyer, Romulo Macalintal, denied rumors that the Vice President has already lost 5,000 votes from the ongoing recount.

“Hindi po totoo 'yun. Walang nabawas kahit isang boto. May nagsasabi may excess ballots daw. Wala ring katotohanan 'yun. Walang excess ballots na nakikita sa tribunal dahil ang excess ballots nangyayari lamang ‘yan sa manual elections,” Macalintal said.

(That’s not true, we did not lose even one vote. Some are saying there were excess ballots. That’s also not true. There were no excess ballots found by the tribunal because excess ballots only occur during manual elections.)

WATCH: Robredo’s lawyer Atty Romulo Macalintal said there’s no truth to rumors that Robredo has already lost 5,000 votes from the recount. Macalintal said no truth also to reports of excess ballots, says excess ballots only occur in manual elections @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/TpsK83ixm7 — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) April 19, 2018

Macalintal also denied reports that independent revisors have quit since the start of the recount.

Both the Robredo and the Marcos camps have been ordered by the PET to show cause and explain why they should not be cited in contempt for still talking to media and violating the sub judice rule.

Macalintal said he's still crafting his response to the PET. – Rappler.com