Published 12:55 PM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque contested Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say's reason for resigning, saying that President Rodrigo Duterte was going to fire him over corruption allegations.

In a press briefing on Thursday, April 19, Roque said that if Say did not resign, "he would have been fired."

Asked for what reason, Roque said it was due to "corruption relating to activities of labor recruiters" in the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

"I was told already that he was the next on the chopping block," Duterte's spokesman told reporters.

"I was just awaiting orders when to announce it, but I did not have to announce it because he resigned. But it was important still to say it because in his resignation letter, he said it was a matter of differences over endo (end-of-contract scheme). Well."

Say submitted his resignation letter to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III last Tuesday, April 17. He earlier told Rappler that he stepped down to "spare the department [from] undue criticism" because of his "pro-management" background.

Asked for comment on Roque's remarks, Bello said, ""I have to confirm that." (READ: Will Duterte sign EO vs contractualization on April 16?)

Say became DOLE undersecretary for employment and policy support in October 2016. He also used to be a consultant for Bello when the latter was the representative of 1-BAP party, during the 16th Congress from 2013 to 2016. – Rappler.com