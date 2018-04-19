'I will not demand of you what I cannot demand of myself,' new Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde tells provincial commanders and city directors in his inaugural speech

Published 5:19 PM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – New Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director Oscar Albayalde said on Thursday, April 19, that he expects police commanders nationwide to go on surprise inspections in their areas, just as he had done when he was Metro Manila police chief.

"I will not demand of you what I cannot demand of myself," Albayalde said in his inaugural speech in Camp Crame.

Albayalde used to go on his motorbike to conduct late-night surprise inspections on police stations in Metro Manila to keep his men on their feet. He sacked snoozing or slacking cops on the spot. (READ: Incoming PNP chief Oscar Albayalde aims to discipline police force)

"As much as I enjoy conducting surprise inspections, I may not be able to reach all of our 2,766 police stations nationwide. So I expect our provincial commanders and city directors to conduct these surprise inspections to regularly assess the operational readiness of our forces on the ground," he said in his speech.

Why the surprised inspections? Albayalde once said it was "expected" of regional directors and police commanders.

The new PNP chief also said in his speech that he would continue the "low-key but stern kind of leadership" he has been known for, in leading the PNP. – Rappler.com