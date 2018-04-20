Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, ex-top cop Ronald dela Rosa, and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos are among the probable winners in the senatorial race, if elections were held during the March 23 to 28 polling period

Published 11:02 AM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Reelectionist Senator Grace Poe is the current front runner in the 2019 senatorial elections, according to Pulse Asia's latest survey released on Friday, April 20.

According to the survey held from March 23 to 28, 57% of Filipinos already have 12 preferred senatorial candidates for the May 2019 elections.

"If the next senatorial elections were held during the survey period, only 15 of the 58 individuals included in the survey's senatorial probe would have a statistical chance of winning," Pulse Asia said.

Poe is ahead of the pack with 70.8% voters' preference, followed by Senator Cynthia Villar with 55.6%

The so-called winners' circle is dominated by incumbent or former senators.

The probable winners in the Senate race, if elections were held during the survey period, are the following:

1st place: Senator Grace Poe (70.8%)

2nd-3rd places: Senator Cynthia Villar (55.6%) and Taguig City Representative Pia Cayetano (53.8%)

4th-6th places: Senator Nancy Binay (45.8%)

4th-7th places: Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara (44.9%) and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio (43.8%)

5th-9th places: Senate President Aquilino Martin Pimentel III (39.8%)

7th-12th places: Former Senator Sergio Osmeña (38.0%)

7th-13th places: Erwin Tulfo (36.7%)

8th-15th places: Former Senator Lito Lapid (33.8%), former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa (33.1%), and former senator Jinggoy Estrada (32.8%)

9th-15th places: Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos (32.2%)

10th-19th places: Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino IV (30.5%) and Senator JV Ejercito (29.0%)

Other names that were earlier floated for the senatorial race ranked outside the Top 20 in the Pulse Asia survey, such as Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr, who ranked 27th-36th places, Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go, who ranked 28th-38th places, and Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, who ranked 40th-56th places.

Pulse Asia said that the nationwide survey is based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above. It has a ± 3% error margin at the 95% confidence level, while subnational estimates for each of the geographic areas covered in the survey have a ± 6% error margin, also at 95% confidence level. – Rappler.com