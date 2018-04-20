(UPDATED) The poll body cites the 'low turnout of candidates' filing COCs for barangay and SK posts as the reason for the extension

Published 7:46 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) extended for one more day the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the May 14 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

In a tweet on Friday, April 20, Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the period of filing COCs was extended to Saturday, April 21, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Jimenez shared a photo of Comelec Resolution No. 10310 which contained this decision.

The new COC filing period is non-extendible, the resolution added.

The period for filing COCs for #BSKE2018 has been extended. #KEBs (pls share this information. Thanks!) pic.twitter.com/Dr6BNEVeC1 — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) April 20, 2018

In a statement, Jimenez cited the concern of the National Youth Commission (NYC) over the low number of COCs filed for SK positions, saying it would "fall short" of the 338,584 SK positions up for grabs in the polls.

A similar issue was raised regarding the number of COC filers vying for barangay positions, added Jimenez.

Comelec originally set the period for filing COCs from April 14 to 20.

Jimenez also explained in a separate tweet that Comelec has the authority to set the schedules of pre-election activities "to ensure that voters are not deprived of their right of suffrage." – Rappler.com