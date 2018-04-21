Jessie Tesoro faces multiple murder and frustrated murder charges after he allegedly hacked to death 6 people

Published 1:47 PM, April 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the Philippine National Police Region 3 have arrested the suspect in the killing of 6 people in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija.

Police arrested Jessie Tesoro in Barangay Cut-Cut 1, Tarlac City, before 8 pm on Friday, April 20, according to Police Superintendent Fe Greñas of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

According to police, Tesoro allegedly hacked to death his live-in partner, Jennifer Cariaga, 24, early Friday morning in Barangay Tambo Adorable, San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija.

He also allegedly killed Sergio Caballero, 29; Amy Caballero, 12; Joshua Caballero, 10; their mother Leonila Caballero, 48; and Sonny Custodio.

Tesoro also tried to kill Annalyn Caballero, 19, but she survived and sought help from neighbors. Two other children survived the attack.

The police investigation revealed that on the night before the incident, Tesoro and Cariaga had a heated argument and that Tesoro had been drinking from afternoon to evening.

Tesoro is now under the custody of San Leonardo Municipal Police Station, facing multiple murder with frustrated murder charges. – Rappler.com