Published 8:19 PM, April 21, 2018
Updated 8:19 PM, April 21, 2018
CRUCIAL FALL. Alpha des Obeaux unseats jockey Rachael Blackmore (C) at The Chair during the Grand National horse race on the final day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England on April 14, 2018. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP
AFTER THE SMOKE CLEARED. The Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) compound in the Barzeh district, north of Damascus after it was struck in raids by the United States, Britain and France on April 14,2018. AFP Photo/Cnes 2018, Distribution Airbus DS/Handout
'MOTHER OF THE NATION'. The coffin of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is displayed in front of the stage at Orlando Stadium for the funeral ceremony in Soweto, South Africa on April 14, 2018. Photo by Gianluigi Guercia/AFP
PLASTIC USE PROTEST. Greenpeace activists pose next to a 12-meter-long sand turtle demanding that big companies worldwide commit to stop using plastic containers and opt for less aggressive alternatives for the environment, in Boca del Rio, Veracruz State, Mexico, on April 15, 2018. Photo by Victoria Razo/AFP
COLOR RUN. People celebrate at the end of the Color Run 2018 race in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on April 15, 2018. Photo by Christophe Simon/AFP
TIGHT WATCH. Armenian special police forces block a street during an opposition rally in central Yerevan on April 16, 2018. Photo by Karen Minasyan/AFP
SEEKING ASYLUM. A Somali refugee girl stands in a makeshift shelter at Dadaab refugee complex, in the north-east of Kenya, on April 16, 2018. Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP
DETAINED NUN. Protesters in a rally outside the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on April 17, 2018, call for the release of Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox from the BI. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
TURNOVER. President Rodrigo Duterte holds a Galil sniper rifle with outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa (L) during the change of command ceremony at Camp Crame on April 19, 2018. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
MASS DEMO. Protesters known as "black bloc" walk with a banner reading in French "to fight" during a demonstration on April 19, 2018 in Paris, as part of a multi branch day of protest called by French unions CGT and Solidaires against French President's policies amid a rail strike and spreading student sit-ins. Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP
ARMY DAY. Soldiers in ceremonial costume line up in front of Christ the Redeemer statue after it was lit green to mark the National Army Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 19, 2018. Photo by Carl de Souza/AFP
MAKING IT PUBLIC. A woman is publicly flogged in front of a mosque in the provincial capital Banda Aceh on April 20, 2018. Photo by Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP
MANGLED. The voters list inside the Comelec office in Manila after aspiring bets file their certificates of candidacy on April 20, 2018 for the barangay and SK elections on May 14, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
