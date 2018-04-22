The products seized by the Food and Drug Administration include chocolates, beverages, and toiletries

Published 3:20 PM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized almost P4 million worth of unregistered food and health products at a membership grocery store in Manila.

The FDA raided Landers Superstore in Otis, Manila, on Thursday, April 19, and found unregistered or mislabeled products, including imported chocolates, candies, chips, beverages, shampoo, lotions, deodorants, soap, cleansers, mosquito spray, air deodorant, toilet deodorant, air diffuser, and starch spray.

The FDA served two Summons with Preventive Measure Orders (SPMOs) for violation of Republic Act No. 9711 or the FDA Act of 2009. It also directed Landers management to file an answer within 10 days.

Retired police general Allen Bantolo, chief of the FDA Regulatory Enforcement Unit, said his personnel first conducted surveillance and test-buys in early March after receiving intelligence reports.

"We at the FDA are giving out warnings to all establishments, be they grocery or department stores, including drug stores and pharmaceutical firms, to refrain from selling or offering for sale imported but non-Philippine FDA registered food and health products," Bantolo said.

"These imported products may be registered abroad from legitimate companies. But as long as they are not registered with the FDA, these products are not allowed by our laws to be sold in the local market," he added.

All 167 boxes of confiscated products were brought to the FDA office in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, for proper disposal. – Rappler.com