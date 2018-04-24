HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Marawi family pays P100 for water daily in gov't relocation site

The contractor at the Sagonsongan relocation site has been drilling for deep well but so far can't find enough water. Alternatives are now being considered but it may take time.

Text by Carmela Fonbuena

Photos by Bobby Lagsa

Marawi family pays P100 for water daily in gov't relocation site

The contractor at the Sagonsongan relocation site has been drilling for deep well but so far can't find enough water. Alternatives are now being considered but it may take time.

Text by Carmela Fonbuena

Photos by Bobby Lagsa