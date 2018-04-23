More than 800 employers will participate in job fairs to be held across the Philippines on May 1

Published 8:00 AM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly 80,000 jobs here and abroad will be available in Labor Day fairs nationwide this year.

In a statement on Sunday, April 22, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it has organized 53 Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) fairs, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

A total of 829 employers are joining – 666 of them based in the Philippines and 163 overseas.

According to DOLE, there will be at least 78,675 jobs up for grabs.

Locally, the most number of vacancies are for:

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) - 4,002

customer service representatives - 1,470

production workers / factory workers - 1,443

masons - 1,385

call center agents - 1,306

production machine operators - 1,288

construction workers - 900

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology - 889

service crew - 880

carpenters - 708

Abroad, meanwhile, the top vacancies include:

nurses - 3,988

technicians - 1,546

food and beverage staff - 689

engineers (mechanical, electrical, civil) - 344

production workers / factory workers - 300

sales associate professionals - 200

construction workers - 200

Below are the venues for the job fairs. In some cases, DOLE only listed the city or municipality and did not specify an exact venue. A few of the venues will also host job fairs on different dates, other than May 1.

Metro Manila

Valenzuela Astrodome

SM Tunasan

Taguig City

SM City Bicutan

SM City Sucat

SM City BF Parañaque City

Robinsons Place Las Piñas

SM Center Las Piñas

SM Southmall

Pasig City (April 27)

SM City Marikina (date to be determined)

San Juan City (April 21)

SM Megamall

SM City Manila

SM City San Lazaro

Cuneta Astrodome (May 10)

Quezon City Hall grounds

Fisher Mall (date to be determined)

Luzon

Baguio City National High School-Main Campus

SM City Rosales, Pangasinan

Pangasinan PESO Compound, Lingayen

Robinsons Place Ilocos, Ilocos Norte

Robinsons Place Santiago, Isabela

SM City Cauayan, Isabela

SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown, Cagayan

Baler, Aurora

Balanga City, Bataan

SM City Marilao, Bulacan

SM City Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija

SM City San Fernando, Pampanga

SM City Clark, Angeles City, Pampanga

SM City Pampanga

SM City Tarlac

Harbor Point Mall, Subic, Zambales

Calamba, Laguna

Bansud, Oriental Mindoro

SM City Puerto Princesa, Palawan

SM City Naga, Camarines Sur

Pacific Mall, Legazpi City, Albay

Visayas

Marymart, Iloilo City

IC3 Pavilion, Cebu City

Tacloban Convention Center

Ormoc City Hall

Mindanao

Zamboanga Economic Zone, Talisayan, Zamboanga City

KCC Mall, Zamboanga City

City Hall Lobby, Isabela City

Plaza Luz, Pagadian City

Ipil Municipal Covered Court, Zamboanga Sibugay

Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City

Gaisano Mall of Davao

SM City Davao

SM City General Santos

Hotel Oazis, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte

– Rappler.com