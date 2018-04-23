Nearly 80,000 jobs available in Labor Day fairs – DOLE
MANILA, Philippines – Nearly 80,000 jobs here and abroad will be available in Labor Day fairs nationwide this year.
In a statement on Sunday, April 22, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it has organized 53 Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) fairs, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).
A total of 829 employers are joining – 666 of them based in the Philippines and 163 overseas.
According to DOLE, there will be at least 78,675 jobs up for grabs.
Locally, the most number of vacancies are for:
- Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) - 4,002
- customer service representatives - 1,470
- production workers / factory workers - 1,443
- masons - 1,385
- call center agents - 1,306
- production machine operators - 1,288
- construction workers - 900
- Bureau of Jail Management and Penology - 889
- service crew - 880
- carpenters - 708
Abroad, meanwhile, the top vacancies include:
- nurses - 3,988
- technicians - 1,546
- food and beverage staff - 689
- engineers (mechanical, electrical, civil) - 344
- production workers / factory workers - 300
- sales associate professionals - 200
- construction workers - 200
Below are the venues for the job fairs. In some cases, DOLE only listed the city or municipality and did not specify an exact venue. A few of the venues will also host job fairs on different dates, other than May 1.
Metro Manila
- Valenzuela Astrodome
- SM Tunasan
- Taguig City
- SM City Bicutan
- SM City Sucat
- SM City BF Parañaque City
- Robinsons Place Las Piñas
- SM Center Las Piñas
- SM Southmall
- Pasig City (April 27)
- SM City Marikina (date to be determined)
- San Juan City (April 21)
- SM Megamall
- SM City Manila
- SM City San Lazaro
- Cuneta Astrodome (May 10)
- Quezon City Hall grounds
- Fisher Mall (date to be determined)
Luzon
- Baguio City National High School-Main Campus
- SM City Rosales, Pangasinan
- Pangasinan PESO Compound, Lingayen
- Robinsons Place Ilocos, Ilocos Norte
- Robinsons Place Santiago, Isabela
- SM City Cauayan, Isabela
- SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown, Cagayan
- Baler, Aurora
- Balanga City, Bataan
- SM City Marilao, Bulacan
- SM City Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija
- SM City San Fernando, Pampanga
- SM City Clark, Angeles City, Pampanga
- SM City Pampanga
- SM City Tarlac
- Harbor Point Mall, Subic, Zambales
- Calamba, Laguna
- Bansud, Oriental Mindoro
- SM City Puerto Princesa, Palawan
- SM City Naga, Camarines Sur
- Pacific Mall, Legazpi City, Albay
Visayas
- Marymart, Iloilo City
- IC3 Pavilion, Cebu City
- Tacloban Convention Center
- Ormoc City Hall
Mindanao
- Zamboanga Economic Zone, Talisayan, Zamboanga City
- KCC Mall, Zamboanga City
- City Hall Lobby, Isabela City
- Plaza Luz, Pagadian City
- Ipil Municipal Covered Court, Zamboanga Sibugay
- Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City
- Gaisano Mall of Davao
- SM City Davao
- SM City General Santos
- Hotel Oazis, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte
– Rappler.com